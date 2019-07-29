Camille Harris Goes for a Ride with “Baby on the Subway” – Jazz for Kids

Award-winning, Brooklyn-based “silly jazz” singer Camille Harris returns for her fourth release with a team of brilliant jazz players who are in perfect sync with her own blazing vocal and instrumental talents. Camille’s wildly creative new album, Baby on the Subway, is set for release on September 13, 2019.

Mixing sparklingly fresh, re-imagined renditions of well-loved traditional children’s songs with her own effervescent tunes, Camille had the benefit of a five-year seasoning at Brooklyn Public Library branches, where she “kid-tested” her music in front of thousands of children.

A sweet sense of humor is never far from the surface of Camille Harris’s songs, and many were originally written to play for adult audiences. “Children have the ability to appreciate sophisticated harmonies and playing, so I wanted to make an album that is both silly and complex, using the most skilled musicians I know,” explains Camille. “Listeners will hear influences ranging from Stevie Wonder, Esperanza Spalding, and Snarky Puppy to Tom Lehrer, Stephen Sondheim, and the joyful sounds coming from today’s NYC jazz scene.”

Because she comes from a musical theater, stand-up comedy, and vocal jazz background, Camille Harris brings to the proverbial children’s music table a body of work that honors all of those traditions. Her own quirky sense of humor and wide-ranging vocal abilities (she’s a classically trained soprano as well as a “Broadway style” belter and an accomplished jazz songstress) set her well apart from the crowd.

Baby on the Subway kicks off with an explosion of up-tempo “Jiggly Wiggly” energy that speaks with a decisive Latin accent, courtesy of a fabulous trumpet solo by Wayne Tucker, Camille’s irrepressible vocals, and outstanding work by drummer Dave Tedeschi and pianist Hila Kulik. Next up is “Chopsticks,” a fun number that jumps into some splendid four-part vocal harmony inspired by the legendary vocal jazz group Lambert, Hendricks and Ross, employing rhyme after rhyme paying homage to Camille’s favorite Chinese restaurant in her home town of Boulder, Colorado.

One of Camille Harris’s first compositions, the pun-filled “Muffin Man” is a fine warm-up for the many puns and jokes heard throughout Baby on the Subway. Here the band employs an elegant swing style that provides a great setting for Camille’s superb jazz improv chops as well as her classy way of handling lyrics. In the funny, Latin-tinged “Procrastination Song (Untitled)” the joke is that Camille has been putting off writing the song’s lyrics, and, alas, she has yet to get around to giving the song a real name!

Other highlights include Baby on the Subway’s title track, a rock ballad that celebrates the way that people from all walks of life come together in sincere admiration of smiling babies on the subway, and “Backwards Alphabet,” a backward glance at ‘60s beach rock as popularized by Camille’s favorite Mouseketeer, Annette Funicello, in the “Beach Party” movies in which she co-starred with Frankie Avalon.

Camille Harris is a musician, comedian, published playwright, and composer, born and raised in Boulder, Colorado and now living in Brooklyn. Holding a BFA in Musical Theater from Boston’s Emerson College, she teaches music theory, musical theater, piano, and voice. Her compositions have been featured on projects and commercials for clients such as Nickelodeon, Adobe, Merrill Lynch, and more. An expert sight-singer, she has sight-read new music at The New Dramatists and The Center for Ballet and the Arts at NYU and has performed in new works at The Whitney Museum, The Dramatists Guild Foundation, and Walkerspace TriBeCa among others.

The recipient of a DailyMotion MotionMakers Fund grant that funded the music video for her popular song “The Monster Under My Bed,” Camille was also featured in the DailyMotion showcase at SXSW 2014 and performed at CMJ 2014.

Camille’s one-woman show, Camille! Young! Silly!, has played many venues throughout the New York City area and was performed at Ars Nova Theater’s ANT FEST. Her song “Baby on the Subway” was part of IFC/College Humor’s “Comedy Music Hall of Fame” in 2015.

Camille has been a performer with the Brooklyn Public Library’s “Stomp Clap and Sing” program for five years and has enjoyed three residencies at the Park Slope Branch for the Jack & Friends program.

Her musical, Muffin Man, ran in the 2009 New York International Fringe Festival and was selected for the FringeNYC Encore Series. Muffin Man is available for licensing by Samuel French Inc. and has been performed by high schools around the country.

A “silly jazz” singer and pianist, Camille has previously released three albums: Where I Go, Silly Jazz, and Beneath the Moon (available on all streaming services).

Baby on the Subway will be available for digital download and streaming at iTunes, Amazon, CDBaby, and other digital retailers. CDs will be available at select retail outlets in NYC, at Sidetracks in Charlottesville, VA, and at Camille Harris’s live shows.

Album Details: Baby on the Subway

For all ages and especially enjoyed by ages 0 – 7

Label: Camille Harris

SRP: $15 CD; $9.99 digital download

Run time: 35 minutes

For more information about Camille Harris, please visit www.camilleharris.net.

Camille Harris on Facebook.

Camille Harris on Instagram.

