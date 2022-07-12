“Camille,” A New Single by Caleb Bailey

Caleb Bailey & Paine’s Run proudly announce today’s new single, “Camille.” This original song by Caleb Bailey is based on Hurricane Camille, which ranks as the second most intense hurricane to strike the continental United States, including its impact in Nelson County, Virginia, and killed over 100 people. The song is now available for purchasing and streaming at all major outlets.

“I had it on my heart for several years to write a song about Hurricane Camille and its devastation, especially to those in Nelson County, Virginia,” explains Caleb. “I wanted to capture the speed and intensity of the storm and have accurate lyrical content that brought to light the severity and solemness of that night in 1969. My band, Paine’s Run, helped bring to life my vision for this song, and I couldn’t be prouder of how it was laid down in the studio. I hope our fans enjoy a trip back in time to Camille.”

“Camille” appears on the band’s upcoming album that includes nine new original songs by Caleb Bailey and written by Paine’s Run band member, Rob Slusser. Mason Via (Old Crow Medicine Show, Top 40 finalist on American Idol) heard the new album and complimented Caleb’s songwriting talents saying, “These songs are so interesting – really unique. It’s hard to find that in the lyrical content of new bluegrass music these days.”

Caleb penned all tracks on his debut album, Poplar & Pine. That album resulted in numerous chart singles on Bluegrass Today’s Grassicana and Gospels charts. In addition, Poplar & Pine reached #6 on AirPlay Direct’s Top 50 Bluegrass Album Chart.

Caleb Bailey & Paine’s Run are now on tour. Upcoming dates include July 2 at The Farm at Glen Haven in Clifton Forge, VA, July 8 at Bluegrass in the Park in Grottoes, VA, and July 14 at the Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Company Lawn Party in Bridgewater, VA.

For a complete tour schedule and more information on Caleb Bailey & Paine’s Run, please visit calebbaileymusic.com and follow the band on YouTube, Facebook, Spotify, Instagram, and TikTok @cbbmusic4u.