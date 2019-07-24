CAMDEN WEST RELEASES NEW SINGLE

Pop/Rock/Folk singer/songwriter Camden West recently released his newest single, “Here I Am.” You can listen to the song HERE!

With reminiscent lyrics like I’ve walked the line, hand in hand with my disguise, here I am, I’m getting older, once a boy, now a man, here I am, “Here I Am” is sure to tug on listener’s heartstrings.

“Here I Am is a song about growth and coming to terms with who we are,” Camden explains. “We all experience change and struggle, but if we let it happen we can find the character and strength we didn’t know we had.”