CAMDEN WEST RELEASES NEW SINGLE
Pop/Rock/Folk singer/songwriter Camden West recently released his newest single, “Here I Am.” You can listen to the song HERE!
With reminiscent lyrics like I’ve walked the line, hand in hand with my disguise, here I am, I’m getting older, once a boy, now a man, here I am, “Here I Am” is sure to tug on listener’s heartstrings.
“Here I Am is a song about growth and coming to terms with who we are,” Camden explains. “We all experience change and struggle, but if we let it happen we can find the character and strength we didn’t know we had.”
About Camden West:
Pop/Rock/Folk recording artist Camden West is currently working on his third studio recorded body of work. He writes music that is inspired by his life, the life of others around him and world events. He incorporates strong influences from The Rolling Stones, John Mayer, Eric Clapton, and Keith Urban.
Camden has released one studio album titled “Outside The Lines,” an EP titled “The Space Between” and multiple singles available on all music streaming services. Camden has traveled and performed throughout the United States and Europe and has shared the stage with acts such as The American Authors, Aaron Carter, Jake Miller and more.
Based in Las Vegas and Nashville, Camden has built up a following sharing his vision of hope, peace and love through his music and lyrical imagery.
For more information, visit www.camdenwest.com and connect with Camden on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.