Cam M. Releases Powerful Single, “Burn <3”

Rising dark-pop artist, Cam M. has just released her newest single, “Burn <3.” The compelling track is about not giving the satisfaction of intimacy to someone who doesn’t deserve it. While drawing influence from artists like Billie Eilish and Melanie Martinez, Cam M. explores her lyricism, production style, and melodic organization to create her own unique mark on the dark-pop genre. “Burn <3” is now available to download and stream on digital music platforms worldwide.

When writing “Burn <3,” Cam M. wanted to feel powerful against people in her life who were trying to use her emotions and her body against her. Cam prides herself on her proven skilled lyricism. Even if a song has a clear and concise message, she likes to purposefully write her lyrics with more complexity to fit her personal aesthetic. The message Cam conveys in “Burn <3” is that you should not allow yourself to give more than you receive in a relationship, since that will lead to an unhealthy balance in your life. “There are multiple rather personal stories behind this song, but I’ve essentially developed too much pride and self-respect to romantically involve myself with people who cannot prove they deserve it,” Cam shares. “Burn <3” is a powerful song that is simultaneously catchy and complex. Pain and anger can be heard in Cam’s voice as she ascends into the final verse leading to the outro. Many people have been burned by someone in their past, which is why this single has such a relatable edge that listeners everywhere can nod their heads to. The track was produced by Mario W. Garraffo and mixed & mastered by Squillante Productions.

Cam M. has been singing for as long as she can remember. “I can’t recall a time in which I wasn’t obsessed with singing every chance I got, whether that was in chorus, band, musical theatre, or alone in my bedroom.” It wasn’t until she reached fifth grade that she realized her passion and talent for writing music. It started as poetry and then transformed into lyrics for songs. The final stage of her musical journey was uncovering her love for the production side of the music-making process. During her sophomore year of high school, she wrote a song alongside an amateur producer in the senior class, leading to her recording her music with producers from a nearby college. She is now recording and producing with multiple producers in and outside of the country. The self-aware singer-songwriter’s style resembles that of Melanie Martinez, Billie Eilish, and Clairo, to name a few. At the same time, Cam is making a dominant name for herself with her unique storytelling and vocal melodies.

In the past, Cam M. has written songs about being hurt by others, but with “Burn <3,” she is channeling her resentment into creating music that makes her feel more powerful than damaged. Cam wants listeners to understand the authenticity of her lyrics and experience how capable you can truly be when you let go of what’s been holding you back. Download or stream “Burn <3” on all digital music platforms now, and follow Cam M.’s journey on her website at CamM-Music.com, Instagram @_cammmusic, and TikTok @camm.musicc.