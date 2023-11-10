Calliope Wren NYC Takeover: Performance at The Bitter End, Recording in BK, Dropping Music Everywhere!

This winter, scintillating singer/songwriter and advocate for mental health & the LGBTQ Community Calliope Wren is soaring all over NYC and the surrounding areas playing shows and dropping singles – starting with a very special performance on Saturday November 4th at 6pm at the legendary The Bitter End on Bleeker Street in NYC.

Then, Calliope Wren is featured on Zig9y (Kyle Ziegler)’s single “These Drugs”, set for a November 15th release on all the major platforms.

You can also catch Calliope Wren live at her home base The Spotlight at the Paramount in Huntington on Saturday December 16th at 9pm.

On Monday December 18th at 7pm, Wren and the band will be recording an exclusive “live to vinyl” for their unreleased fan favorite “Take What You Want” at Leesta Vall Sound Recordings in Brooklyn.

You should also look out for the release of “Another Stupid Love Song”, the follow up to one of this year’s most anthemic and provocative singles “Her and I”, in early 2024!

Past singles include “No Excuses”, “We’re Not Really Strangers” and “They Don’t Understand Me”, featuring a guest appearance by Corbin Bronson.

As is said of the wren, “for such a small bird, it has a remarkably loud voice”, and Calliope Wren has been stretching those powerful pipes with over a decade of performance and stage experience.

Not unlike her ancient ancestral namesake, Calliope (Wren) is “pure eloquence. Her poetry is epic! The ecstatic harmony of her voice makes her the Chief of all Muses”.



TikTok

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter

Website