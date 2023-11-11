Caleb Orr Releases Official Music Video for Debut Country Single “Can’t Break You”

Rising country music singer/songwriter Caleb Orr recently released the official music video for his debut single called “Can’t Break You.” You can watch it HERE!

“Can’t Break You” debuted at #14 on the iTunes Country Chart and #7 on the Play MPE Country Top 20 Chart. The song was featured in notable publications like Country Aircheck, Music Row Magazine, Authority Magazine, Skope Magazine and more.

“We are so impressed with Caleb’s vocals,” Music City Melodies shares. “He has such a distinctive tone that reminds us of Randy Travis. We see great things for Caleb’s future and can’t wait to watch his career soar.”

With relatable lyrics like I quit smoking and drinking, drinking and fighting, fighting and hurting, hurting and lying, after all these habits that I’ve broke free, there’s still one that’s got a hold on me, Caleb brings back traditional country music with three chords and the truth. “Can’t Break You,” produced by Justine Blazer, describes a love story that listeners will be sure to empathize with.

“This song means a lot to me because it’s my debut single and I want it to resonate with people,” Caleb explains. “I want to have longevity in music. I try not to limit myself by setting a bar. I like to keep things just as fun and entertaining as possible for me as my audience. I want to go as far as possible no matter how long or what it takes.”

Caleb will also be releasing “Christmas on a Boat” this holiday season, which has already been nominated for “Best Christmas Country Song” by the Holiday Music and Film Awards.

About Caleb Orr:

Growing up in Helena, Alabama, Caleb Orr found his passion for music at a young age. He and his two older siblings were raised on music legends like Alan Jackson, Van Halen, Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings. Although he started playing guitar at age six, Caleb only began performing publicly in 2022 when he was 23.

After receiving his GED in 2017, Caleb began taking his songwriting more seriously. His willingness to listen, learn and take advice led him down the path of achieving his dreams.

Inspired by talented artists like Jamey Johnson, John Mayer, Drake White and Justin Moore, Caleb describes his unique sound as “country with a bit of soul.” He released his debut country single “Can’t Break You” on September 29, 2023, which reached #14 on the iTunes Country Chart and #7 on the Play MPE Country Top 20 Chart.

When not writing music, Caleb enjoys watching football, hunting and fishing.

You can follow Caleb on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Spotify.