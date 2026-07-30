CA in LA Embraces Growth And Intuition On Ethereal New Single “Clarity”

Multidisciplinary best friend duo CA in LA returns with their newest single, “Clarity,” the first of two previously unreleased tracks appearing on Hindsight: Deluxe Edition, a vinyl reissue of their earlier album arriving this Fall. Crafted through atmospheric textures and haunting vocal harmonies, the deeply introspective release follows the internal journey of self-doubt into a transformative place of acceptance and renewal. “Clarity” is now available to stream and download worldwide on all major music platforms.

Occupying a captivating space between rock, indie, alternative, and pop, CA in LA creates lush sonic environments filled with ambient instrumentation, dreamlike melodies, and intimate songwriting. “Clarity” fully embodies that artistic philosophy, guiding listeners through the difficult process of learning to trust themselves while moving beyond fear and uncertainty. Through reflective lyricism and cosmic production, the song unfolds as a meditation on resilience and emotional reinvention. Echoing the album’s title, the refrain “Hindsight is 20/20” acts as the centerpiece of the track, symbolizing the perspective gained when finally recognizing how far you have come, a call back to the duo’s prior selves. “When you decide to grow, there’s always going to be friction. You go through big feelings and quiet moments, contemplating who you’ve been and who you want to be,” says CA in LA. “When you cut through the noise, you remember to listen to the one voice you’ve silenced to survive, your own. ‘Clarity’ is dedicated to recognizing the strength of listening to your intuition and knowing it’s all worth it in the end.” The pair’s ability to translate the intimacy of visual storytelling into sound gives “Clarity” an expansive yet private quality, balancing sweeping textures with harmonies that resemble a deep conversation between close friends. Written and composed by CA in LA’s Courtney Birk and Ashleigh Coffelt, the track features additional instrumentation from Jake Minter on bass and Marc Nieto on drums. Produced, recorded, mixed, and mastered by Nieto of Kandid Productions, “Clarity” was executively produced by The Ohana.

CA in LA is the creative partnership of best friends Courtney Birk and Ashleigh Coffelt, two longtime collaborators whose artistic world blends music, filmmaking, visual art, and storytelling into one universe. Originally connecting in Maryland through independent filmmaking, the duo later relocated to Los Angeles to pursue their creative ambitions while building a loyal online community through years of weekly live music streaming on Twitch. Influenced by artists like PVRIS, Daughter, Flyleaf, and Lydia, CA in LA has developed a distinctive alternative rock sound defined by ethereal harmonies, reverb-drenched guitar, cinematic production, and emotionally introspective narratives. Beyond music, the pair has co-created more than 200 short films, alongside work in photography, ceramics, painting, and digital art, allowing each artistic discipline to naturally inform the depth and atmosphere of their music. Rooted in themes of heartbreak, self-discovery, empowerment, and personal growth, CA in LA continues crafting immersive experiences that encourage listeners to feel deeply, stay curious, and embrace the weird.

Capturing the journey from self-doubt to self-acceptance and regrowth, “Clarity” stands as a powerful meditation on embracing what life throws at you, trusting your instincts, and finding peace in the person you’ve become. “Clarity” is now available on all major streaming platforms, with the reissued vinyl edition of Hindsight: Deluxe Edition set for release this Fall. To stay connected with CA in LA, follow their artistic process on Instagram and TikTok at @ca_in_la, Twitch twitch.tv/ca_in_la, and visit CAinLA.com.