C.J. Garton’s Latest Single “Good Gone” Exhibits All The Trademarks Of A Real Traditional Country Song

Traditional country singer-songwriter and Oklahoma native C.J. Garton’s latest single “Good Gone,” from his double-length album Tales of the Ole West and Other Libations to Please the Palate, continues to deliver modern-day masterful songwriting works of the lost traditional sound, which most of current country music lacks. “Good Gone” is available everywhere now from G-Bar Records and The Orchard [orcd.co/goodgone] and to country radio programmers via Austin Radio Promotions.

Garton wrote “Good Gone” on the first day of a multi-state 700+ mile horseback journey he embarked on with his son in 2019. The night before, he celebrated his anniversary with his wife and stayed out late. He was feeling it the next morning as he walked across the church parking lot. His idea of someone hungover from a heartache came to mind and he immediately wrote down the lyrics and recorded the melody to his phone.

“The song just hit me out of nowhere,” Garton said, “and I stopped for a bit, wrote it on my phone in the notes application, put the phone in my pocket and then began our 700 mile trip together. Over the duration, I wrote 32 songs in 30 days while on horseback.”

Garton is an Oklahoma native with Cherokee blood running through his veins. He splits his time between his family’s ranch just outside of Bristow, Oklahoma, a busy tour schedule, and his private recording studio where he laid the tracks down on his latest collections of songs with iconic country music producer, songwriter and fiddle effigy Joe Spivey (The Time Jumpers, John Anderson, Teea Goans).

Inaugural Boots & Bandanas Family Fun Fest Announced:

C.J. Garton also announced the inaugural Boots & Bandanas Family Fun Fest, a family-friendly fundraiser event benefiting the Children’s Center of the Cumberlands, and taking place on Saturday, September 3rd at Possum Trot, 517 Adkins Trail, Winfield, Tenn. 37892.

About C.J. Garton:

Traditional country singer-songwriter ​C.J. Garton is a 6th generation rancher with Cherokee blood running through his veins, and still lives on a cattle farm that was founded by his family during America’s land rush in the late 1800’s, just outside of Bristow, Oklahoma. C.J. is a consummate cowboy in well-worn boots, schooled in the kind of life that rises with the sun and is sustained by the land. A life like this inevitably shapes a man into a natural storyteller which just so happens to be the very foundation the Red Dirt music scene was built upon. C.J. Garton is a proud descendant of that Oklahoma soil and the unprocessed music that grows out of it. His songs are, by definition, working man’s music; all heart with an honest story behind them.



