C.C. Joins KFMW/Waterloo, IA For Mornings

NRG MEDIA Rocker KFMW (ROCK 108)/WATERLOO, IA has hired C.C. for mornings, replacing JAMES PATRICK who left the station in MAY. C.C. joins KFMW from ENTERCOM/SEATTLE where she did part-time for Active Rock KISW along with imaging and production for the cluster. She also has co-hosted mornings for Classic Rock KNEN (94 ROCK)/NORFOLK, NE.

KFMW PD RUSS MOTTLA said, “CC brings the energy, major market experience, and attitude necessary to keep this legendary, gigantic, MIDWEST brand going strong for years to come.”

C.C. said, “I can’t freakin’ pack my stuff fast enough to get down to ROCK 108 and work with the legendary RUSS and legendary NED at the legendary ROCK 108! Just beam me down there already. Thank you RUSS, MARY QUASS and JEFF WINFIELD for this opportunity to be legendary. The way the stars aligned for everyone involved in this process is nuts! I’m so ready to Rock EASTERN IOWA. Hell yeah baby, it’s on!”