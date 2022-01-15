Buster Baer Releases Indie-Pop EP Mock Twang

Retro-indie pop artist Buster Baer has just released his latest EP, Mock Twang. The four-track EP features Buster Baer’s vintage indie style through various instrumentals that accompany his groovy, silken vocals. Mock Twang is available now for all listeners on streaming platforms worldwide.

Written, recorded, and produced entirely by Buster Baer during the lockdown, Mock Twang features previously released hit singles “Sleepy Baby” and “Get Deeper;” as well as unreleased tracks “Gone Fishin” and “In His Image.” The song “Gone Fishin” was written and partially recorded by Buster Baer in a canoe on a lake in Temecula, CA. The retro, vibey tune features crashing drums with a sweet, acoustic guitar melody and Baer’s unique vocal style. “This EP was all about a relationship that began and ended during quarantine,” explains Baer. “It captures the whole journey from ‘Gone Fishin’s’ seeking hunger for something, to ‘Sleepy Baby’s’ romantic and supportive hope, to ‘Get Deeper’s’ collapse and optimistic desperation, and finally to ‘In His Image’ as I returned to myself and dug back into my own personal path.” Mock Twang shows the entire cycle of Baer’s relationship, from the romantic and gentle ode to love in “Sleepy Baby” to the upbeat and optimistic twist on a sad breakup song with “Get Deeper.” “It’s an illustration of the philosophical perspective on romance and the monotony of the endless cycles of dating, losing ourselves in love, breaking up, and finding ourselves again.”

Hailing from Hermosa Beach, CA, Buster Baer is a uniquely gifted multi-instrumentalist. Baer’s love of music first led him to the drums at age 12, but he did not get serious about music until years later. He moved to New York for college to pursue beat poetry, where he first learned the guitar, and later, the bass guitar. From there, his musical journey took him to New Orleans and San Francisco before landing back in LA. Inspired by Bootsy Collins and The Beatles, Buster Baer aims to push the boundaries of music and “give people a smile or a tear when they need one shaken loose.”

Keeping up with the cheeky humor Buster Baer is known for, Mock Twang is a direct play on the name ‘Mark Twain,’ who was also the inspiration for the album art. The four-track EP is just the beginning for Baer. Download or stream Mock Twang now and stay tuned for what Buster Baer has in store for 2022 by following him on Instagram @BusterBaer and on TikTok @BustertheBaer.