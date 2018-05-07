busbee Signs Worldwide Publishing Agreement With Warner/Chappell Music

Songwriter/producer BUSBEE has signed a worldwide publishing agreement with WARNER/CHAPPELL MUSIC after leaving his previous publishing home at BMG. BUSBEE is known for his collaborations across genres, including teaming with LADY ANTEBELLUM, BLAKE SHELTON, KEITH URBAN, JASON ALDEAN, and MAREN MORRIS in addition to SHAKIRA, USHER, TIMBALAND, P!NK, KELLY CLARKSON, and more.

BUSBEE received the BMI Song Of The Year award in 2017 for co-writing “H.O.L.Y.,” which BMLG RECORDS duo FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE took to the top of the charts. BUSBEE has also produced and contributed to songs on albums from emerging Country artists LAUREN ALAINA and CARLY PEARCE in addition to his award-winning and nominated work for other artists. “I am happy to announce that I am now a part of the [WARNER/CHAPPEL MUSIC] family!” shared BUSBEE via INSTAGRAM. “Shout out to all involved in not only getting the deal done, but supporting me and the music I’ve been a part of making. Thank you!”