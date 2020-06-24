Bungalo Records & Stayhealthy Music Announce Contest For Next Snack Town All-Star

Stayhealthy Music, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stayhealthy, Inc., today announced it has launched a search for a child’s voice to spotlight as a featured singer on a new single by The Snack Town All-Stars. The title will be released by Bungalo Records and distributed by Universal Music Group.

Based on the animated characters in Color Quest AR, which has trended as a #1 educational app in 26 countries to date, The Snack Town All-Stars sing and dance to catchy songs that get kids up and moving while teaching them about their bodies and healthy nutrition. Previous titles have hit #1 on Tidal’s Kids’ Corner, and #1 on Spotify’s UMG list and Apple’s Holiday Video list above mega-hits like Baby Shark and Frozen.

The competition is open to anyone between the ages of four and seventeen. Contestants are encouraged to listen to The Snack Town All-Stars’ songs on Spotify or Apple Music and familiarize themselves with the band’s style and sound. Rules and submission instructions are available at SingingToWin.com, along with a sample version of the competition song sung by Snack Town All-Star lead singer Happy the Heart and downloadable lyrics and instrumentals. Entries are to be submitted digitally before July 31, 2020.

Judges for the competition are Grammy Award winning producer and engineer Paul Ring, Founder and CEO of Bungalo Records; TikTok superstar Dylan Hartman; Happy the Heart, the lead vocalist for The Snack Town All-Stars; and Florence Ann Romano, The Windy City Nanny. The winner will be announced August 31, 2020 at ColorQuestApp.com.

The new single, which will be released by Bungalo Records and distributed by Universal Music Group, will be featured on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, TIK TOK, Tidal, Pandora and other streaming platforms.

For more information, visit www.SingingToWin.com | Promo video

About Stayhealthy, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Stayhealthy Inc. is a healthcare technology company that has merged the most advanced science and digital tools to measure, track, and improve health and wellness. Over the decades, Stayhealthy has learned what doesn’t work in healthcare, and as a result, has identified engagement, education and retention as its core strategic initiatives. Stayhealthy’s platform of lifestyle engagement mobile apps is based on highly accurate, clinically valid, FDA cleared screening tools delivered with patented augmented reality technology.

Led by its Chairman, former Secretary of Health and Human Services Governor Tommy Thompson, Stayhealthy’s mission is focused on successfully addressing the growing epidemic of diseases, such as many cancers, Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and stroke, that are linked directly to excess body fat.

For more information visit www.stayhealthy.com.