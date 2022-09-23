Buffalo Rose “Body Language” impacting radio now: Radio/Media Download Available

Buffalo Rose is a wildly charismatic six-piece modern folk/Americana band from Pittsburgh, PA. They take the singer-songwriter tradition to a new level by crafting original songs which are emotive, meticulously arranged, and inspired by a world of idiosyncratic influences that never let a dull or predictable moment creep in.

The band released their debut album, The Soil and the Seed, in 2018 and established themselves as a vocal, instrumental, and creative force. Since then, Buffalo Rose has dropped two EPs, 2019’s Big Stampede and 2020’s Borrowed and Blue, opened for the Wood Brothers, Mipso, Pokey LaFarge, Tyler Childers, Infamous Stringdusters, and shared a festival stage with the legendary Sam Bush. The band’s upward trajectory continues into 2022 with their latest EP Rabbit, created in collaboration with Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Tom Paxton, followed by a new full-length LP scheduled for release later in the year.

Buffalo Rose’s lineup of Lucy Clabby (vocals), Margot Jezerc (vocals), Bryce Rabideau (mandolin), Malcolm Inglis (dobro), Jason Rafalak (upright bass), and Shane McLaughlin (guitar, vocals) pushes itself and each other far beyond their perceived limits and blends their diverse and atypical approach to songwriting with the desire to see how unique a song can get and still feel like home. They use powerful vocal harmonies, strong playing, and an original vision to operate at every possible emotional level and put on dynamic live shows that are unforgettable experiences. They go from up and moving to sad and sweet and back again, bringing the entire audience along.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Buffalo Rose

Song Title: Body Language

Publishing: Reckless Abandon Publishing

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Again, Again, Again

Record Label: Misra