Budweiser Country Club Returns to Stagecoach For An Incredible Fan Experience

Budweiser is set to return to Indio, CA this weekend, April 26, 27, 28, with their Budweiser Country Club at the all-star country music Stagecoach Festival. The activation area will bring fans an incredible experience all throughout the weekend complete with music, games, food, photo opps, and of course – beer!

Popular country artists Scotty McCreery and Mitchell Tenpenny will make appearances at the Budweiser Country Club, in addition to the famed Clydesdales. Budweiser will be serving up ice cold beer, including the Budweiser Discovery Reserve American Red Lager that was just recently launched.

Additionally, there will be food demonstrations by the Food Network’s The Grill Dads, a custom leather koozie station, art exhibits, corn hole tournaments and so much more!

Looking for the perfect photo opp to document your Stagecoach experience, Budweiser has you covered! The Budweiser Country Club will have a guitar pick mosaic wall, over-sized guitars to complete the perfect picture, and a one-of-a-kind living Polaroid wall. Basically, you will not want to miss this attraction.

Be sure to visit the Budweiser Country Club to complete your Stagecoach Festival Experience.

Please remember to always drink responsibly!!!

Budweiser Country Club at Stagecoach Festival 2019 Schedule:

Friday

11am Koozie station opens

2pm Corn hole contest

3pm Scotty McCreery meet & greets

Saturday

11am Koozie station opens

2pm The Grill Dads food demo

3pm Clydesdales appearance

4pm Corn hole contest

Sunday

11am Koozie station opens

2pm Corn hole contest

3pm Clydesdales

5:30 Mitchell Tenpenny