BUCKY COVINGTON TO PERFROM AT OPERATION MUSIC FEST

Country superstar Bucky Covington will be performing at this year’s Operation Music Fest, hosted on Denver Downs Farm in Anderson, SC, on August 31st. Other performers include Lee Brice, Tyler Farr, Ashley McBryde and more. The two-day festival will offer both country and rock music from some of the biggest names in the industry. Click HERE for more information or to purchase tickets.

Bucky Covington’s self-titled debut CD opened at #1 on Bilboard’s Top Country Albums chart, with the biggest first week of sales for any debut country artist that year. He went on to become the best-selling debut artist of 2007, delivering three consecutive Top 10 singles to country radio (“Different World,” “I’ll Walk,” “Good to be Us”) and a total of six charted singles.

In 2012, Covington released his “Good Guys” CD, which paid homage to fireman, police officers and first responders. The album included the feel good summer tune “Buzzin’,” as well as a duet with Shooter Jennings called “Drinking Side of Country.” The video for the duet reached over two million views in two short days following its premiere and features Kellie Pickler and other celebrity friends.

In 2015, Covington co-produced his first independent project, a six song EP entitled “Happy Man,” alongside Grammy-nominated producer Dale Oliver.

In addition to competing on the fifth season of American Idol, Bucky’s national television appearances have included Good Morning America, Live with Regis and Kelly!, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight Show, The Ellen Degeneres Show, The Doctors and Fox and Friends.

For additional information, visit www.buckycovington.com and connect with Bucky on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.