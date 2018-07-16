BUCKY COVINGTON RELEASES NEW SINGLE

Country superstar Bucky Covington is back with a brand new song! “Probably Won’t,” which was written, produced, and released by Covington on Barefootin’ Records, is already trailblazing the music charts. The new single is not only among the top ten most added songs on Music Row country charts, but is quickly becoming a crowd favorite at shows on Covington’s current U.S. tour.

With touching lyrics like You should probably just come back home, but you probably won’t get around to that, and time won’t ever bring you back, the relatable ballad about loving and letting go is sure to tug on heartstrings.

Bucky Covington’s self-titled debut CD opened with the biggest first week of sales for any debut country artist that year. He went on to become the best-selling debut artist of 2007, delivering three consecutive Top 10 singles to country radio (“Different World,” “I’ll Walk,” “Good to be Us”) and a total of six charted singles.

In 2012, Covington released his “Good Guys” CD, which paid homage to fireman, police officers and first responders. The album included the feel good summer tune “Buzzin’,” as well as a duet with Shooter Jennings called “Drinking Side of Country.” The video for the duet reached over two million views in two short days following its premiere and features Kellie Pickler and other celebrity friends.

In 2015, Covington co-produced his first independent project, a six song EP entitled “Happy Man,” alongside Grammy-nominated producer Dale Oliver.

In addition to competing on the fifth season of American Idol, Bucky’s national television appearances have included Good Morning America, Live with Regis and Kelly!, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight Show, The Ellen Degeneres Show, The Doctors and Fox and Friends.

For additional information, visit www.buckycovington.com and connect with Bucky on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.