BUCKY COVINGTON PERFORMS LIVE ON TODAY IN NASHVILLE

Country star and former American Idol contestant Bucky Covington recently appeared on NBC’s Today in Nashville to perform his latest single, “Probably Won’t.” You can watch the performance HERE!

“Some songs you really have to sit down and work at,” Covington explains. “This one kind of just fell on the paper. At one point in our lives we go through a breakup or lose someone that you just don’t have in your life anymore. There’s something in your home that triggers that memory and you know that you need to put that memory away — take that picture off the wall, clean that bedroom out or whatever it may be. But, you also know in the back of your mind that you probably won’t.”

The breakup ballad is already a hit amongst fans. With relatable lyrics like I should probably just let you go and give you your space and you can come back on your own, but I probably won’t get around to that, “Probably Won’t” is currently #26 on the Music Row charts.

Bucky Covington’s self-titled debut CD opened at #1 on Bilboard’s Top Country Albums chart, with the biggest first week of sales for any debut country artist that year. He went on to become the best-selling debut artist of 2007, delivering three consecutive Top 10 singles to country radio (“Different World,” “I’ll Walk,” “Good to be Us”) and a total of six charted singles.

In addition to competing on the fifth season of American Idol, Bucky’s national television appearances have included Good Morning America, Live with Regis and Kelly!, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight Show, The Ellen Degeneres Show, The Doctors and Fox and Friends.

