BubbleUp Adds John Landers As Mgr./Sales

Music industry vet JOHN LANDERS has joined digital media and marketing agency BUBBLEUP as Mgr./Sales. LANDERS joins from ARCIVR VIP, where he led business development for clients such as JASON ALDEAN, GARY ALLAN, LEE BRICE, and others. His resume also includes stops at POLYGRAM RECORDS, UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP DISTRIBUTION, and UMG NASHVILLE.

“JOHN’s experience and mentality about going over and beyond for customers make him a perfect fit for BUBBLEUP,” said BUBBLEUP CMO MIKE NEWMAN. “JOHN will be a great addition to the already amazing team we have serving the NASHVILLE community. We are thrilled to have him on board.” Added LANDERS, “I have always been committed to helping artist succeed and grow. Now, I am able to do that through the expert use of todays cutting edge technology, and they have incredibly talented leadership and account teams to back that up. I am honored to be working with everyone at BUBBLEUP.” Reach LANDERS here.