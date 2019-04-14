BTS’ New Album MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA

K-pop megastars BTS have released their latest album MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA, which features contributions from Ed Sheeran and Halsey. Sheeran features on “Make It Right,” while Halsey appears on “(방탄소년단) ‘작은 것들을 위한 시 (Boy With Luv).” Find the full album below.

“We find strength and happiness in every moment,” BTS said of the new album in a statement. “You’ve given us so much love, and now we want to get to know our fans more. We filled our album with our genuine feelings and the messages that we want to share with you.”