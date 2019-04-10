BTS Detail New Album, Share Teaser for New Song With Halsey
BTS have shared the tracklist for their upcoming album MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA. The 7-track project includes a collaboration with Halsey called “(방탄소년단) ‘작은 것들을 위한 시 (Boy With Luv).” Below, check out a teaser for “Boy With Luv” along with the full MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA tracklist.
BTS will perform on “Saturday Night Live” on April 13. They go on tour in May.
MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA:
01 Intro: Persona
02 작은 것들을 위한 시 (Boy with Luv) [ft. Halsey]
03 소우주 (Mikrokosmos)
04 Make It Right
05 HOME
06 Jamais Vu
07 Dionysus