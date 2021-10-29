Bryan Martin, Signs to Dirtified Records/Average Joes Entertainment Releases “Long as Daddy’s Working”

Country newcomer and Louisiana native, Bryan Martin, has signed with Dirtified Records/Average Joes Entertainment it was announced today. Martin, who has joined country star Colt Ford on his 17-date fall tour, has also released his first single for the label, “Long As Daddy’s Working,” on September 24, 2021. Written by Martin and produced by Bill McDermott, “Long As Daddy’s Working” is available now. Click here to view the video.

The release of “Long As Daddy’s Working” follows the success of Martin’s independently released song, “Beauty In The Struggle,” which went viral on TikTok in January 2021 and has now surpassed more than 20 Million streams across all digital platforms.

“Songwriting has always just been a hobby – a passion. I started this for fun, but now I’m doing what I love for a living,” said Martin. “The inspiration for ‘Long As Daddy’s Working’ is my own life,” added Martin who was a “roughneck” in the oil fields on the rigs in Louisiana for most of his career.

“Bryan is a self-taught musician/songwriter and an immense talent, and everyone at the label is excited about working with him,” commented Lenny Cooper, President/CEO, Dirtified Records. “We are an artist-driven company, and Bryan is a great addition to the family.”