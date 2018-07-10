BRYAN JAMES RE-RELEASES ALBUM BETWEEN THE DEVIL AND THE ANGEL

In a time where country music seems to be dominated by songs about girls, back roads and tailgate parties, the independently-released CD, Between The Devil and The Angel from Bryan James, is a welcome return to country music roots and steel guitars.

The album originally debuted at #8 on the Itunes charts, in the same company as national recording artists James Taylor, Tyler Childers and Colter Wall. From the title track about two characters sitting on opposite shoulders of all people, to the acoustic track “Every Now and Then” that gives the feeling of a lost loved one being with you at all times, this album has been getting airplay on stations in almost every state in the U.S.

“There’s something about being able to close your eyes and have a song put you right in the middle of it,” James explains. You can stream Between The Devil and The Angel on Spotify, as well as download the album on iTunes. To download a special acoustic version of the album, text the word “song” to 71441.

Originally from Killeen, Texas, Bryan James is a songwriter with a passion for the older style of country music played by legends like Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson and Hank Williams Jr. James has opened for legends like David Allan Coe multiple times, playing festivals with some of the biggest names in Country Music today such as Cody Johnson, Alan Jackson, Easton Corbin, Shooter Jennings, Marty Stuart, Tyler Childers, Robert Earl Keen and Ray Willie Hubbard. With his sophomore album Between The Devil and The Angel debuting at number 8 on the ITunes charts, it’s no wonder you’re starting to see his name show up more and more!

