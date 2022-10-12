Bryan James Duffy “The Most Beautiful” released to radio: Radio/Media Download Here

Singer/songwriter from Toronto, Canada. His song “Original” was featured on the hit reality series “Jenna’s American Sex Star”: Playboy Network. Bryan then joined See Spot Run signed to Laggerhead Records. Their hit “weightless”, Top10 on the charts. Bryan wrote “Middle Of The Road” their last charting song. He then joined Las Vegas band The Garage Boys. This is his first solo album.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Bryan James Duffy

Song Title: The Most Beautiful

Publishing: Bryan Duffy

Publishing Affiliation: SOCAN

Album Title: The Red Brick Road

Record Label: Bryan Duffy Music