Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Aerosmith, Migos Headline First-Ever Bud Light Music Festival On Super Bowl Weekend In Atlanta

The NFL and BUD LIGHT, in conjunction with ON LOCATION EXPERIENCES, will present the first-ever BUD LIGHT SUPER BOWL MUSIC FEST, a three-night concert in ATLANTA which will take place SUPER BOWL weekend from THURSDAY, JANUARY 31st through SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 2nd at STATE FARM ARENA, featuring BRUNO MARS, CARDI B and AEROSMITH, among others.

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.’s EA SPORTS BOWL will get underway THURSDAY with a WELCOME TO ATLANTA showcase that features local hip-hop legend LUDACRIS and friends, as well as a special QUALITY CONTROL showcase featuring rap supergroup MIGOS, LIL YACHTY and LIL BABY with a DJ set by LIL JON.

ON LOCATION EXPERIENCES CEO JOHN COLLINS commented: “SUPER BOWL MUSIC FEST was created from the vision of bringing the scale of a top-tier music festival and building it around the excitement of one of the world’s biggest sporting events. We are tremendously excited to bring this unique experience to ATLANTA and fans all weekend long.”

ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME inductees AEROSMITH will perform on FRIDAY night, with special guests to be announced, while BRUNO MARS and CARDI B headline the SATURDAY evening concert.

The BUD LIGHT SUPER BOWL MUSIC FEST is executive-produced by ON LOCATION EXPERIENCES and SYNERGY PRODUCTIONS, LLC with production support from LIVE NATION URBAN.