Brothers Osborne Offer Sneak Peek of Upcoming Album ‘Watertown’ with ‘Doors (Sellout Edit)’

Brothers Osborne are giving fans a glimpse of their forthcoming fifth studio album Watertown with the digital release of the song “Doors (Sellout Edit)”, which was penned by John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Jesse Frasure, Lee Miller, and Chris Pixton.

The duo will release Watertown on October 23 via MCA Nashville, reuniting them with producer Jay Joyce, a longtime collaborator responsible for several of their significant releases. The 11-track album reflects John and TJ Osborne’s experiences growing up in Deale, Maryland, a small coastal town characterized by its working-class roots and musical influence. The announcement for Watertown came after a surprise performance at The Boathouse in Deale, where they previewed new songs for their local fans.

Watertown marks the first album by Brothers Osborne to include guest artists. Cody Johnson features on the opening track, “Born and Raised Hell,” while Stephen Wilson Jr. appears on “Tough Kid.” The album also includes songs like “R.I.P.,” “Family Business,” “High,” “Bottle It Up,” “Ain’t Killed Me Yet,” “Doors,” “Stubborn,” “Same Ol’ Different Story,” and the title track.

The project introduces a new release format with “Sellout Edits,” which are abbreviated versions of select tracks aimed at listeners who prefer shorter songs. Fans can access full versions of early cuts through Brothers Osborne’s complimentary Family fan club. The duo has previously released “R.I.P. (Sellout Edit)” and is currently showcasing “Bottle It Up (Sellout Edit)” in advance of the album’s launch. TJ Osborne noted that this record marks a return to the musical roots the brothers established prior to their Nashville journey.

Stream “Doors (SELLOUT EDIT)” – HERE.

Presave “Watertown” – HERE.