Brothers Osborne, Aaron Lewis Announce Pop-Up Shows in Nashville

Country fans who live in Nashville have two exciting shows happening Tuesday night (Jan. 29). Both Brothers Osborne and Aaron Lewis have announced pop-up shows in Music City on Tuesday.

Lewis is slated to hit the stage first, performing at 7PM at Legend’s Corner. Lewis will preview the new music from his upcoming album, State I’m In, and for fans who can’t make it in person, the shows will also stream live via Facebook.

Brothers Osborne are set to perform at the Stage on Broadway at 9PM. They announced the news on Tuesday via Twitter, but it’s unclear if the show is to perform new music, announce a new project, or simply to give Nashville-area fans a special show.

Lewis is best known as the frontman of Staind, but in recent years he’s been focusing on outlaw country. He launched his State I’m In Tour on Jan. 24 at the Majestic Theatre in Dallas. That tour is set to run for 24 dates before wrapping up at the Little River Casino in Manistee, Mich., on April 6. The shows are in advance of a new album titled State I’m In that Lewis will release on April 12, on which he wrote six of the ten songs.

“My music is very first person, very autobiographical,” Lewis said in announcing the tour. “It’s from my life experiences that I draw inspiration for my songs. This acoustic tour gives me the opportunity to share the stories behind my songs with my fans and play them stripped down, like I wrote them.”

Brothers Osborne released their acclaimed sophomore album, Port Saint Joe, in April of 2018. They scored a Top 30 hit with “Shoot Me Straight,” and their current single is “I Don’t Remember Me (Before You).” They also scored a Top 10 hit with “Burning Man,” their collaboration with Dierks Bentley. They’re currently on the road on a headlining tour that began in 2018 and extended into 2019, with dates scheduled through April 27. The Wild Feathers, Ruston Kelly and Devon Gilfillian are joining them on select dates.