Brooks & Dunn to extend ‘Neon Moon Tour’ through 2026

This post was originally published on this site.

Brooks & Dunn are stretching their Neon Moon Tour into 2026, adding a fresh round of U.S. dates to their already packed schedule. Produced by Live Nation, the next leg launches September 10 in Evansville, Indiana, and will roll through more than a dozen cities nationwide.

Before returning stateside, the duo of Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn will head overseas for their first-ever UK tour dates, topping the bill at C2C 2026 in Belfast, Glasgow, and London. After that international stretch, they’ll play Stagecoach Festival in California.

For this new U.S. leg, fans can expect a dynamic lineup of guest performers. David Lee Murphy and Tucker Wetmore will alternate as direct support, while Willow Avalon, Kaitlin Butts, Caylee Hammack, and Angie K will appear on select dates. Their busy 2026 calendar also includes eight stadium appearances alongside Morgan Wallen on his Still the Problem Tour 2026.

For ticket info, head to: brooks-dunn.com.

Editorial credit: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com