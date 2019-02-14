Brooks & Dunn Reveal Kacey Musgraves, Cody Johnson Collaborations

Brooks & Dunn have revealed collaborations and details about their upcoming album, Reboot, set to release on April 5.

The album features an all-star cast of artists performing classics with country’s most iconic duo, including Kacey Musgraves, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, Brett Young, Luke Combs, Lanco, Ashley McBryde, Midland, Brothers Osborne, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi and Tyler Booth.

While a full track listing hasn’t been announced, two songs have already been released — the duo’s collaboration with Combs on “Brand New Man” and Brown on “Believe.”

Speaking to Nash Nights Live, Ronnie Dunn and Kix Brooks revealed more details on what’s to come, like that Musgraves cut “Neon Moon” with the duo and Johnson will sing along on “Red Dirt Road.”

“Cody Johnson sang on ‘Red Dirt Road.’ Of all the cuts, it’s probably the most different, maybe except for ‘Neon Moon’ that Kacey Musgraves did, which she had already done her own arrangement,” Brooks shares. “But, man, Cody’s voice is so cowboy and honest. Cody really stepped up. He’s a cool addition to our format. Texas has found him already. I like what he’s doing.”

“He killed it,” Dunn adds.

Kacey had already been performing “Neon Moon” acoustically during her concerts.

Reboot will be the duo’s first studio album since their 2007 project, Cowboy Town. Brooks & Dunn will be touring the United States throughout the year in addition to their mini-residency with Reba McEntire in Las Vegas this summer.