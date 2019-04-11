Brooks & Dunn, Luke Combs Dedicated in ‘Brand New Man’

On their new album Reboot, Brooks & Dunn team up with Luke Combs for a cover of their No. 1 debut single, “Brand New Man.” A new behind-the-scenes clip shows just how much work went into making the 2019 version of the hit song sound so dang good.

The in-the-studio video shows Combs, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn chatting in the studio and singing their parts, the footage synced up with the song itself. But it also shows producer Dann Huff and a plethora of session musicians, all working to get the remake of the country classic pitch-perfect. As they end their vocal lines, Dunn offers a broad smile, while Combs gives off a satisfied look — yeah, they nailed it.

Combs and Brooks & Dunn’s “Brand New Man” is one of a dozen tracks on Reboot, which pairs Brooks and Dunn with this new generation of country stars — Kane Brown, Kacey Musgraves, Thomas Rhett, Brett Young, Lanco, Ashley McBryde and more — for new versions of the duo’s biggest hits. Combs has been covering “Brand New Man” in his live shows for some time; in fact, his doing so is what led Brooks & Dunn’s manager to float the idea for Reboot to the pair.

“When their music was coming out, it was kind of like the heyday of me being a kid in the car with my parents listening to the radio,” Combs recalls to Taste of Country and other media, “so I just gravitated heavily towards Brooks & Dunn.”

In October, Brooks & Dunn will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, as part of the Class of 2019. Combs, meanwhile, is spending his year headlining his Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour.