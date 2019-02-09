Brooks & Dunn Are About to ‘Reboot’ Their Career With New Album

Brooks & Dunn are back, and they’re going to release new music!

Nashville country station Nash 103.3 FM reports that the duo are set to release a new album titled Reboot, which features some of the hottest stars in contemporary music in duets with Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn on some of the superstar duo’s biggest hits.

Sony Music Entertainment

According to that report, Kacey Musgraves, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, Brett Young, Lanco, Ashley McBryde, Midland, Luke Combs, Brothers Osborne, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi and Tyler Booth are among the artists taking part in the project. A preview of the album on iTunes shows Combs collaborating with the duo on “Brand New Man,” while Brown joins them for “Believe.”

That preview includes the album cover. Reboot is being released by B&D2, LLC, under exclusive license to Sony Music Entertainment.

Reboot will be Brooks & Dunn’s first studio album since Cowboy Town in 2007. Combs teased his participation in an Instagram post on Wednesday (Feb. 7).

Brooks & Dunn are the best-selling country duo of all time. They shocked fans by abruptly announcing that they were splitting after 20 years together in 2009, and they gave fans the farewell Last Rodeo Tour over the next year, performing what they thought was their final show together on Sept. 3, 2010, in Nashville.

After several years of pursuing solo projects and other ventures, Brooks & Dunn reunited in 2015 for a Las Vegas residency with Reba McEntire called Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas, which has been so successful that it has been extended through 2019. Brooks also appeared on “Damn Drunk,” a single from Dunn’s most recent album, 2016’s Tattooed Heart. Brooks told Taste of Country in March of 2018 that the trio might eventually take the Vegas show on the road to other cities, and Brooks & Dunn’s current tour schedule includes several more Vegas appearances with McEntire, along with a handful of scattered duo shows and festivals that include the Houston Rodeo in February and WE Fest on Aug. 1 in Detroit Lakes, Minn.

E! News reports that Brooks & Dunn will also serve as Blake Shelton’s advisers on the upcoming season of The Voice on NBC.