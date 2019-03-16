Brooklyn’s Makes My Blood Dance Drop First Brand New Single “Beaming Right Up”

Having kicked off their musical journey just last year, powerhouse Disco/Symphonic Metal band Makes My Blood Dance has dropped their very first single “Beaming Right Up” – available on all digital platforms (iTunes, Google Play, Spotify) and the newly minted USB dog tags exclusive at live shows! (Current Tour Dates Below)

LISTEN: “Beaming Right Up” from Makes My Blood Dance via Spotify

“Beaming Right Up” is the first of SIX new singles to be released by the band, mixed by Dave Ogilvie (Tool, Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie), produced by Kallie Marie (Explosives For Her Majesty, rainMKERS), recorded and engineered with Paul Ritchie (Parlor Mob). The high-octane hit features powerhouse vocals laced melodically through their signature disco metal groove with masterful guitar work. The vibe is Saturday night fever meets guitar hero 2099.

“MY HEARTS BEEN THUMPIN’, THINKIN’ BOUT OUR LOVIN’, CRAMPIN’ ON THE PROBLEMS, TEARIN’ UP THE COVERS, BUT IT’S BLOOD ON THE BUTTONS, ALWAYS GONNA BE SOMETHIN’, CRAMPIN’ ON THE PROBLEMS, TEARIN’ UP THE COVERS……NOW I’M BEAMING RIGHT UP, BEAMING RIGHT UP, BEAMING RIGHT UP!”

“Disco metal – think Rammstein meets The Bee Gees with a touch of symphonic greatness flooding the room amongst an orgy of head banging, dancing and grinding” – Makes My Blood Dance is the latest and greatest new band to come out of Brooklyn, NY’s ever burgeoning music scene. Fronted by powerhouse vocalist/frontman Evan Russell Saffer (Fixer, ERS, RainMKERS) and the guru of technical/witch of the west/guitarist/programmer John Polimeni (Proxima Control) MMBD started taking shape in late 2017. Through patience and determination they began working out arrangements and adding lyrics and melodies as the new music began to flow naturally. Adding a whole new roster of talented musicians, they built the beast one by one enlisting Alex “Mother Russia” Nikitin (Bass) and finally landed Carlos “CK1” Gordillo (Drums) after hiring several fill-in drummers along the way. “John and I knew we had something special and took our time until the family felt complete. I feel lucky to play with these guys” ~ Evan Russell Saffer

Already garnering tons of praise from their masterful live performances, they’ve recently been featured in New Jersey’s The Aquarian with Saffer speaking on everything from the band’s influences to specific tracks on the forthcoming EP.

Makes My Blood Dance Upcoming Shows:

Friday, March 22nd, 7:00PM @ Maniacs & Mermaids Metal Fest, New London, CT

Monday, March 25th, 9:00PM @ Live Performance 90.3 WHPC Long Island, Garden City, NY

Tuesday, April 2nd, 8:00PM @ Snug Harbor Bar & Grill, New Paltz, NY

Saturday, April 6th, 7:00PM @ Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

Thursday, May 16th, 7:00PM @ Revolution Music Hall, Amityville, NY

Saturday, May 25th, 8:30PM @ The Fire – Metal For Miracles Charity Show, Philadelphia, PA

Saturday, June 1st, 8:00PM @ Metal Fest Explosive hosted by Don Jamieson at Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

Saturday, June 29th, 7:00PM @ Starlite Bar & Gallery – Metal Nitro, Southbridge, MA

Now, having dropped “Beaming Right Up” along with their album release at Arlene’s Grocery in NYC earlier this month – fans have plenty more in store with further live performances, their first music video, AND the release of limited edition USB Dog Tags which contain all 6 songs/bonus material/lyrics/album artwork, and more!

Get “Beaming Right Up” via Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Google Play, and Deezer HERE: https://bit.ly/2ERCC3l

For More on Makes My Blood Dance, VISIT:

www.MakesMyBloodDance.com

Facebook.com/MakesMyBloodDance

Instagram: @MakesMyBloodDance

MMBD YouTube Channel