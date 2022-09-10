Brooklyn Funk Essentials Release video for uplifting single ‘Scream!’

Brooklyn Funk Essentials have released the video for their afrofunk single ‘Scream!’, featuring legendary vocalist Alison Limerick and the full BFE band. The video accompanying the single sees the much loved cult funk ensemble jamming in their element in the studio, with dynamic cuts of Alison moving gracefully across the screen. Watch the new video here

‘Scream!’ is an infectious and uplifting funk and afrobeat jam, a syncopated groove wrapped by powerful Tower Of Power style brass and percussion, with lyrics that see Alison Limerick make a shout for freedom of expression. ‘Scream!’ will be followed by the group’s hugely anticipated seventh studio album ‘Intuition’, which is due November 2022 on Dorado Records. Save & download the new single here

Across 28 years and six albums, Brooklyn Funk Essentials have fused soul, hip hop, spoken word, jazz, Latin, and of course, funk. The band has built up a loyal international cult following since its inception in 1993 by iconic producer Arthur Baker and bassist Lati Kronlund during New York’s buzzing hip hop, jazz and slam poetry scenes in the early 90s, rotating some of the finest musicians, DJs, poets, rappers and singers.

BFE’s celebrated debut album ‘Cool & Steady & Easy’ (Dorado/RCA 1995) scored an underground hit with their version of Pharoah Sanders’ ‘The Creator Has a Master Plan’ and featured legends Maceo Parker, The Tower Of Power Horns and Dizzy Gillespie.

In 2015, BFE was joined by UK soul singer Alison Limerick, for whom Lati Kronlund had originally written and produced the iconic house anthem ‘Where Love Lives’ in the early 90s. Limerick is now BFE’s co-writer, along with singer and guitarist Desmond Foster and drummer Hux Flux. Completing the BFE lineup is Kristoffer Wallman on keys and Ebba Asman on trombone and vocals.