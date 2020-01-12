Brooklyn Based Recording Artist One Eye Scott Releases Debut Album

A wordsmith that will not himself be defined, Brooklyn based recording artist One Eye Scott has released his debut album titled “MOTHER“.

To stand out amid an over-saturated industry, rapper One Eye Scott creativity and strive has driven him to become the best in his own lane. From Hip Hop to trap, video games to Japanese anime, the up-and-coming artist effortlessly merges completely different realms to create a world where reality and fantasy meet. The latter paired with strong lyrics and prolific story telling ability has delivered 11 tracks that will transport you into a different universe that still holds a sense of familiarity.

After the positive feedback of the album’s lead track “Blitz Ball” (accompanied by a video), Hip Hop connoisseur and music lovers alike are anxiously awaiting the full album. With 10 out of 11 tracks produced by Word Nerd, “MOTHER” also features some impressive collaborations, namely on “Alchemy” produced by, and featuring Calvin Kind, and also the “Klondike” track with Shaqqy & Yo Chill.

One Eye Scott “MOTHER” is now available on all major streaming platforms and digital outlets at https://linktr.ee/OneEyeScott

TRACK LISTING

1. Eye

2. Blitz Ball

3. NHK

4. Geronimo

5. Family Matters

6. Alchemy Interlude feat Calvin Kind

7. Human Made

8. Todoroki

9. I Know

10. Klondike feat Shaqqy & Yo Chill

11. Face Tat