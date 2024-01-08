Brooke Moriber’s “Nashville in New York” Set to Debut at The Bitter End

On Saturday January 13th at 6:30pm, join discerning music aficionados at the legendary The Bitter End on Bleecker Street in NYC for the inaugural installment of New York native and current Nashville resident Brooke Moriber’s new bi-monthly Songwriters in the Round series “Nashville in New York”. Get tickets on The Bitter End’s website here.

The former Broadway star and current Reviver Records Country music sensation will host and perform at this intimate acoustic storytellers style performance event; also featuring the talents of award winning songwriters Jeff Cohen and Kara DioGuardi, plus a special appearance by members of the 615 Collective – which includes tunesmiths Aaron Goodvin, Sarah Darling, Michael Logen and Nicole Witt.

Brooke Moriber is a singer/songwriter who has paved an unconventional path for herself in Country music. After getting her start at a young age professionally as a native New Yorker performing on Broadway, Brooke turned to songwriting as a teenager to cope with losing her eyesight to a rare eye disease. When the disease went into remission after a difficult four years, Brooke began traveling to Nashville to tell her own stories. She went on to release her first single “Cry Like A Girl” independently in 2019, and later signed with Nashville’s Reviver Records.

Praised for her “clarion voice” (Associated Press), Moriber’s music has been in rotation on many Music Choice channels and has been featured on Spotify’s New Music Friday Country playlist (“Little Bit of You”, “Down to Nothing”), CMT online, Music Choice Network and the Music Row Country Breakout radio chart. Recently, the New York City girl performed her hometown anthem “This Town Made Us” on Today in Nashville and shared the stage with other young breakthrough artists including Dylan Scott and Caroline Jones. Brooke’s self-titled debut album also features “Holy Ground”, a soulful duet with The Voice’s Ian Flanigan.

When she is not on the road, Moriber has been hard at work in Nashville with some of the industry’s top writers and producers, including Todd Lombardo and Craig Alvin (Kacey Musgraves), Karen Kosowski (Mickey Guyton) and David Pittenger (GAYLE, Parmalee).

Hailed as a “stellar songwriter and a powerhouse vocalist” (Country Swag) and “a force to be reckoned with” (Celeb Secrets Country), Brooke is poised to take her place among the biggest voices in Country music.

