Brooke-Moriber-Nash-in-NY-720.jpeg

Brooke Moriber’s “Nashville in New York” at The Bitter End Celebrates the Women of Country

On Saturday July 20th former Broadway star and current Reviver Records Country music sensation Brooke Moriber returns to the legendary The Bitter End on Bleecker Street in NYC for the fourth installment of new bi-monthly Songwriters in the Round series “Nashville in New York (NINY)”. The New York native and sometime Nashville resident will host and perform at the intimate acoustic storytellers style performance event, this time celebrating the Women Of Country alongside acclaimed songwriters Callista Clark, Emily Shackelton, Averie Bielski and Claire Wyndham with special guest M.C. Kelly Ford. Presented by Music Choice and sponsored in part by Kicker Performance Audio, Suerte Tequila and Taylor Guitars. Get Tickets here.

 

Previous NINY shows have showcased the talents of Victoria Banks, Phil Barton, Jeff Cohen, Kara DioGuardi, Ian Flanigan, Randall Fowler, Toby Lightman, Jon Stone and members of the 615 Collective (which includes tunesmiths Sarah Darling, Aaron Goodvin, Michael Logen and Nicole Witt).

 

Brooke’s poignant new track More Loveis now available everywhere!

 

Brooke Moriber is a singer/songwriter who has paved an unconventional path for herself in Country music. After getting her start at a young age professionally performing on Broadway, Brooke turned to songwriting as a teenager to cope with losing her eyesight to a rare eye disease. When the disease went into remission after a difficult four years, Brooke began traveling to Nashville to tell her own stories. Praised for her “clarion voice” (Associated press), she went on to release her first single “Cry Like A Girl” independently and later signed with Nashville’s Reviver Records.

Brooke’s music has been featured on Spotify’s New Music Friday Country (Little Bit of You, Half A Heart, Down to Nothing) and Country Christmas playlists (All I Want for Christmas is You), Sirius XM’s Velvet, CMT online, Music Choice Network and the Music Row Country Breakout radio chart. Hailed as a “stellar songwriter and a powerhouse vocalist” (Country Swag) and a “force to be reckoned with in Country music” (Celeb Secrets Country), Brooke recently released a self-titled album and launched “Nashville in New York”, a series of Nashville style songwriters’ rounds sponsored by Music Choice Network bringing some of country music’s top talents to the iconic Bitter End in her hometown New York City.

X | Instagram | Facebook | brookemoriber.com | YouTube | Tik Tok | Spotify

