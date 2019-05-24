Brooke Moriber’s Latest Single “Steal the Thunder” Champions Courage in the Midst of Pain

Having just dropped her brand new album (OUT NOW via iTunes, Spotify, and Amazon), Singer/Songwriter Brooke Moriber is continuing to show her fans how to “Cry Like A Girl”! But with her latest single “Steal the Thunder”, which hit the Spotify New Music Nashville playlist earlier this month, and which she recently performed live for City Winery’s Cellar Sessions – Moriber focuses on what it means to learn from pain.

Through its rootsy Americana-driven melody that may seem fit to be played in a sad western barroom, the true message of “Steal the Thunder” is anything but that of melancholy, but rather keeping strength through trying times. “We are stronger than our weakness, if all the broken pieces make you cry, it’s alright” Moriber sings in the song’s refrain, continuing “In your deepest, darkest hour, don’t deny the storm its power // Make something bold and brave out of the pain, steal the thunder from the rain”. Keeping true to many of the central themes of the album, the song focuses more on connecting with your emotions in a positive way rather than letting them destroy your inner courage.

“Cry Like A Girl” was recorded in Nashville, Tennessee, with legendary producer Fred Mollin (Sheryl Crow, Vince Gill, Shawn Colvin) at the helm and mixed by 5 time Grammy Winner Chris Lord-Alge (Carrie Underwood, Madonna, Bruce Springsteen). The 11-track release delves into messages of self-discovery, empowerment, and overall growth, which Moriber says embodies the collection as a whole. “Itʼs a statement about the strength that comes from embracing your emotions and allowing yourself to heal and grow. The making of this album was a journey of self discovery for me”.

And with the latest single “Steal the Thunder” continuing the momentum that “Cry Like A Girl” has been gaining since it’s release just last month – Moriber will be bringing it to the stage LIVE for the official release show on Wednesday, June 12th at 7:30PM at Rockwood Music Hall – Stage 2 (196 Allen St, New York, NY 10002)!

Brooke has been lauded for her “clarion voice” by the Associated Press and songs that are “destined for high rotation”. A native New Yorker, Brooke began her singing career at the age of 8 by snagging a starring role on Broadway as Young Cosette in Les Miserables. No less than The New York Times has praised her acting ability as Brooke went on to star in six other legit shows as well as several roles on TV and in film. Brooke’s remarkable ability to juggle her career as both a recording artist and an actor led to her sharing the stage and screen with such performers as The Gin Blossoms, Cyndi Lauper and Alan Cumming as well as singing the National Anthem for the New York Knicks.

