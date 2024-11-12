Brooke Moriber Releases Empowering New Single “Stay”

Rising Pop/Country artist Brooke Moriber is thrilled to announce the release of her powerful new single, “Stay,” available Friday October 11th on all major streaming platforms. The song, originally made famous by Jennifer Nettles, has been a staple in Brooke’s live performances for the past year, and she now brings her own unique version to the studio, capturing a deeply personal journey of strength and resilience. In celebration of the release, Brooke and her band will also play an opening set for Elle King on Thursday Oct 10th at Spotlight at The Paramount in Huntington, NY.

“Stay” is about a woman’s journey to finding her inner strength,” says Moriber. “That’s a theme I always try to reflect in my own songwriting. Jennifer Nettles has been such a huge influence on me as a singer, so after covering this song live for a while, I knew it was time to bring my own voice to it in the studio.”

“Stay” continues Brooke’s tradition of delivering heartfelt, emotionally rich music that resonates with fans. The song’s release is accompanied by special behind-the-scenes content on TikTok, where fans can get a glimpse into the making of this deeply personal track.

“Stay” is available on all streaming platforms now!

Song Credits:

Producer: Fred Mollin

Engineer: Dave Salley

Keys: Gordon Mote

Drums and Percussion: Tommy Harden

Guitar: Jason Roller

Electric Guitar: Kerry Marx

Bass: Larry Paxton

Steel: Scott Sanders

Synth & Percussion: Fred Mollin

About Brooke Moriber:

Brooke Moriber is a singer/songwriter and native New Yorker who has paved an unconventional path for herself in Country music. After getting her start at a young age professionally performing on Broadway, Brooke turned to songwriting as a teenager to cope with losing her eyesight to a rare eye disease. When the disease went into remission after a difficult four years, Brooke began traveling to Nashville to tell her own stories. Praised for her “clarion voice” (Associated press), she went on to release her first single “Cry Like A Girl” independently in 2019 and later signed with Nashville’s Reviver Records.

Brooke’s music has been featured on Spotify’s New Music Friday Country (Half A Heart, Little Bit Of You, Down to Nothing) and Country Christmas playlists (All I Want for Christmas is You), Sirius XM’s Velvet, CMT online, Music Choice Network and the Music Row Country Breakout radio chart. Hailed as a “stellar songwriter and a powerhouse vocalist” (Country Swag) and a “force to be reckoned with in Country music” (Celeb Secrets Country), Brooke has shared the stage with artists ranging from Cyndi Lauper and The Gin Blossoms to Dylan Scott and Caroline Jones.

Earlier this year, Brooke launched her bi-monthly “Nashville In New York” (NINY) songwriters series, hosting and performing in shows that have been selling out to crowds experiencing a Nashville style writers round at the iconic Bitter End in New York City, sponsored in part by Music Choice, KICKER Performance Audio, Lucchese, Suerte Tequila and Taylor Guitars.

Previous NINY shows have showcased the talents of Jeff Cohen, Kara DioGuardi, Ian Flanigan, Toby Lightman, Jon Stone and members of the 615 Collective (which includes tunesmiths Aaron Goodvin, Sarah Darling, Michael Logen and Nicole Witt).

This fall, on Saturday November 9th, NINY will return to The Bitter End on Bleecker Street in NYC for the fifth installment of the bi-monthly series. Brooke will, as always, host and perform at the intimate acoustic storytellers style performance event, with talented co-stars TBA.

Brooke also recently hosted and performed alongside acclaimed songwriters Randall Fowler, Matt Stell, and Erin Kinsey plus special guest star Kenya Reese with MC Jim Murphy from Music Choice Network at Wild Goose Saloon in Denver, CO for a special “Nashville in Denver” event.

When she is not bringing Nashville to New York or Denver or performing somewhere else on the road, Moriber is hard at work in the studio with some of the industry’s top writers and producers, including Todd Lombardo and Craig Alvin (Kacey Musgraves), Karen Kosowski (Mickey Guyton), David Pittenger (GAYLE, Parmalee) and currently working on a project with Sol Philcox Littlefield and preparing to go in to the studio with Emily Shackelton and Claire Wyndham to record a special collaboration as a trio.

