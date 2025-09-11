Brooke Moriber & Little Anthony Reimagine Classic Hit “Hurt So Bad” for Its 60th Anniversary

A sweeping, emotional duet from two powerhouse voices breathes new life into a timeless ballad.

Nashville, TN – Celebrating the 60th anniversary of the beloved classic “Hurt So Bad,” Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Little Anthony returns with an epic new version of the song that first made him a household name, this time as a stirring duet with acclaimed pop-country singer and Broadway alum Brooke Moriber.

Produced by Fred Mollin, this reimagined take on “Hurt So Bad” transforms the iconic track into a heartfelt conversation between two people watching each other move on while still longing for a second chance. Featuring lush instrumentation and soaring vocal harmonies, the duet captures the raw vulnerability of heartbreak while honoring the emotional intensity of the original.

Recorded across some of Nashville’s most storied studios, including Sound Stage Studios and Zoomar Studios, “Hurt So Bad” brings together a world-class team of musicians and engineers. The production features contributions from Larry Paxton (bass), Greg Morrow (drums & percussion), Kerry Marx and Justin Roller (guitars), Pat Coil (keyboards), and a sampled orchestra arranged by Larry Hall. The track was engineered and mixed by Dave Salley, with overdubs by Bryce Roberts, and mastered by Steve Fallone at Sterling Sound in NYC.

Vocal arrangements were a true collaboration between Brooke Moriber and Little Anthony Gourdine, blending the rich nostalgia of the original recording with fresh emotional urgency.

With lyrics that still cut deep decades later, the track includes unforgettable lines like:

“Why don’t you stay and let me make it up to you

I’ll do anything you want me to…”

And the signature refrain that made the original iconic:

“Come back, it hurts so bad

Don’t make it hurt so bad

I’m begging you please…”

This moving duet is more than just a tribute,it’s a testament to the timeless power of music to connect hearts across generations.

“Hurt So Bad” by Brooke Moriber x Little Anthony is available now on all streaming platforms.

Brooke Moriber is a singer/songwriter and native New Yorker who has paved an unconventional path for herself in Country music. After getting her start at a young age professionally performing on Broadway, Brooke turned to songwriting as a teenager to cope with losing her eyesight to a rare eye disease. When the disease went into remission after a difficult four years, Brooke began traveling to Nashville to tell her own stories. Praised for her “clarion voice” (Associated Press), she went on to release her first single “Cry Like A Girl” independently and later signed with Nashville’s Reviver Records.

Brooke’s music has been featured on Spotify’s New Music Friday Country (Half A Heart, Little Bit Of You, Down to Nothing) and Country Christmas playlists (All I Want for Christmas is You), Sirius XM’s Velvet, CMT online, Music Choice Network and the Music Row Country Breakout radio chart. Hailed as a “stellar songwriter and a powerhouse vocalist” (Country Swag) and a “force to be reckoned with in Country music” (Celeb Secrets Country), Brooke has shared the stage with artists ranging from Scotty McCreery, Cyndi Lauper and The Gin Blossoms to Dylan Scott and Caroline Jones.

The former Broadway star and current Reviver Records country music sensation also hosts her bi-monthly “Nashville in New York (NINY)” Songwriters in the Round series, bringing a Nashville-style songwriting round to the heart of New York City; this most recent show featured an intimate acoustic performance with Brooke alongside the legendary Rock N Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Little Anthony of The Imperials, and rising country star Charly Reynolds, hosted by guest MC Jim Murphy, Director of Country Programming at the Music Choice Network.

Previous NINY shows have showcased the talents of Little Anthony of The Imperials, Averie Bielski, Brennley Brown, Calista Clark, Kara DioGuardi, Ian Flanigan, John Hampson, Cassandra Kubinski, Toby Lightman, Charly Reynolds, Terre Roche, Emily Shackleton, Shane Stevens, Jon Stone, Claire Wyndham and members of the 615 Collective (which includes tunesmiths Aaron Goodvin, Sarah Darling, Michael Logen and Nicole Witt). The series has also boasted top guest MC’s like Kelly Ford from THE WOLF and multi-platinum hit songwriter Sam Hollander. Brooke also recently hosted and performed with songwriters Randall Fowler, Matt Stell and Erin Kinsey (and special guest star Kenya Reese) at Wild Goose Saloon in Denver, CO for a special “Nashville in Denver” event.

When she is not bringing Nashville to New York or Denver or performing somewhere else on the road, Moriber is hard at work in the studio with some of the industry’s top writers and producers, including Todd Lombardo and Craig Alvin (Kacey Musgraves), Karen Kosowski (Mickey Guyton), David Pittenger (GAYLE, Parmalee) and Sol Philcox Littlefield.

