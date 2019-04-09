Brooke Moriber Drops Brand New Album “Cry Like A Girl”

Coming off a recent taping of “Cellar Sessions” at New York’s City Winery just last month where she was able to debut some of her most inspired tracks in an intimate live setting, acclaimed Singer/Songwriter Brooke Moriber has finally released her brand new album Cry Like A Girl!

Having Released the Debut Single of the Same Name This Past November, Fans Will Finally Get the Full Taste of The Acclaimed Singer/Songwriter Parade Magazine Recently Lauded For Sharing “Raw Emotion with Strong Vocals and a Spot-On Delivery ”

The album was recorded in Nashville, Tennessee, with legendary producer Fred Mollin (Sheryl Crow, Vince Gill, Shawn Colvin) at the helm and mixed by 5 time Grammy Winner Chris Lord-Alge (Carrie Underwood, Madonna, Bruce Springsteen). With Parade Magazine hosting the exclusive premiere of the first single in late 2018, they called it a “high-powered Americana-infused track with an empowering message” with Popdust jumping on board as well proclaiming Brooke a “powerhouse”.

The 11-track release delves into messages of self-discovery, empowerment, and overall growth explored in the single, which Moriber says embodies the collection as a whole. “Itʼs a statement about the strength that comes from embracing your emotions and allowing yourself to heal and grow. The making of this album was a journey of self discovery for me”.

Track Listing:

Cry Like A Girl Steal the Thunder The Last Goodbye The Devil I know Behind the Scenes 99 Days of Rain Here and Gone It Doesn’t Hurt Time Takes It’s Time Long Long Time Shattered Glass

To celebrate the occasion, Brooke will also be taking the stage LIVE at Rockwood Music Hall – Stage 2 (196 Allen St, New York, NY 10002) on Wednesday, June 12th at 9:00PM. For tickets, VISIT: www.RockwoodMusicHall.com

“Cry Like A Girl” is available now via iTunes, Spotify, and Deezer!

More on Brooke Moriber:

Brooke has been lauded for her “clarion voice” by the Associated Press and songs that are “destined for high rotation”. A native New Yorker, Brooke began her singing career at the age of 8 by snagging a starring role on Broadway as Young Cosette in Les Miserables. No less than The New York Times has praised her acting ability as Brooke went on to star in six other legit shows as well as several roles on TV and in film. Brooke’s remarkable ability to juggle her career as both a recording artist and an actor led to her sharing the stage and screen with such performers as The Gin Blossoms, Cyndi Lauper and Alan Cumming as well as singing the National Anthem for the New York Knicks.

