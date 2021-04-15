Brooke Hogan’s Back with Country Single “Love People”

Signed with Crank Music (a division of Crank Media), an independent record label based in Vancouver, Canada, Brooke has been working alongside some of the best names in country music. Brooke’s authentic vocal ability and range are heard like never before in the inspirational new single, thanks to Grammy-nominated producer and former bass player with Band of Horses, Bill Reynolds, producer Drew Davis and Brian Bunn. “Love People” is written by country songwriters Palmer Lee, Jason Duke and Hannah Ellis, and engineered by Jason Kingsland.

A pioneer in the reality television business, with her family’s VH1 reality show Hogan Knows Best and her hit spin-off Brooke Knows Best, Brooke has become a household name. Over the course of her music career, she has sold over half a million albums and has reached #1 on Billboard’s Singles Sales charts twice. As a successful business owner, Brooke expanded her horizons, when she moved to Nashville to work on songwriting and began her home design business, all while hosting Amazon’s hit show “The Fashion Hero” and starring in MTV’s “The Challenge.”

About Brooke Hogan

TV star, singer, and entrepreneur Brooke Hogan has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. Throughout her diverse career, Brooke has always had a love for music, and after a move from Miami to Nashville to focus on writing with some of the best names in country music, she is ready to share her most personal music yet. With an album’s worth of songs recorded, Brooke’s first single, “Love People” is out now and available on all major streaming platforms. As Brooke explains, I really love making guitar driven music. Exploring the pop and hip hop world was a great experience as a songwriter, but made me appreciate music and the way it’s made even more. With my latest music, I can bring so many elements of myself, past and present, into it and I am really excited to share that with my fans.” Brooke’s music career was first captured in her wrestling family’s VH1 reality show Hogan Knows Best and her hit spin-off Brooke Knows Best. The shows catapulted her to reality TV stardom at an early age and opened up many doors for the ambitious and multi-talented entertainer. One such door was in her teens, when Brooke recorded multiple pop records and went on to sell over half a million albums with Undiscovered and The Redemption. Her single “Everything to Me” hit #1 twice on the Billboard’s Singles Sales charts. With thousands of streams on Spotify, Brooke’s music has resonated with fans across the globe. As a successful business owner, Brooke expanded her horizons, when she moved to Nashville to work on songwriting and began her own home design business, all while hosting Amazon’s hit show “The Fashion Hero.” After years of success in the entertainment industry, Brooke is thrilled to be making music, the way great music is made in Nashville.

About Crank Music

Based in Vancouver, Canada, Crank Music is an independent record label that aims to discover hidden talent and produce chart-topping music. A division of Crank Media, the label has a diverse pool of artists including Vancouver-based band Black Pontiac, pop artist Christos, along with LA street rapper Nick Beezy, lyrical poet Jesse Pepe, and Quebec band Final State. Committed to allowing artists to create freely, Crank Music is continuing to expand its gifted roster of musical talent.

About Crank Media

Crank Media is a publicly traded, multi-faceted media and entertainment company based in Vancouver, Canada. With multiple divisions in music, film, television, and digital, Crank Media’s passionate team is skilled in a variety of media delivery platforms. With a goal to discover and champion hidden musical talent, as well as produce original film and television projects, Crank Media aims to shake up the future of the media and entertainment industry.

