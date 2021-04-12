brooke-hogan-love-people-cover2.jpg

Brooke Hogan ‘Love People’ now available to AC radio

Born the only daughter of professional wrestling legend, Hulk Hogan, Brooke Hogan has become a staple of the entertainment world in her own right as a singer, reality TV star and actor. She now begins her journey back to music by releasing a new country album, the first single of which, ‘Love People’ will hit radio in mid January 2021.

Additional Artist/Song Information:

Artist Name: Brooke Hogan
Song Title: Love People
Publishing: Brookestar Productions
Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP
Album Title: Love People
Record Label: Crank Music
Record Label:
Crank Media
Stephen Brown
www.crankmusic.ca
Radio Promotion:
Loggins Promotion
Paul Loggins
310-325-2800
www.logginspromotion.com
Publicity/PR:
Loggins Promotion
Paul Loggins
310-325-2800
www.logginspromotion.com

