Brooke Hogan ‘Love People’ now available to AC radio

Born the only daughter of professional wrestling legend, Hulk Hogan, Brooke Hogan has become a staple of the entertainment world in her own right as a singer, reality TV star and actor. She now begins her journey back to music by releasing a new country album, the first single of which, ‘Love People’ will hit radio in mid January 2021.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Brooke Hogan

Song Title: Love People

Publishing: Brookestar Productions

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Love People

Record Label: Crank Music