Brooke Daye Releases Emotional Music Video “Everything And Nothing”

Los Angeles-based pop artist Brooke Daye has released her stunning new music video for her poignant single “Everything And Nothing.” The track is from her debut EP, THE NARCISSIST, and explores the heartbreak of breakups and the pain of losing that someone in an instant. “Everything And Nothing” is now available for viewing on YouTube.

After the highly anticipated release of her debut EP, THE NARCISSIST, Brooke Daye’s music video for her track “Everything And Nothing” delves deeper into Daye’s personal life with her profound lyricism and emotional imagery. “The video is a literal representation of my world falling apart in an instant after a breakup,” explains Daye. “From having that person be your everything, to having nothing left of them feels so drastic, and I really wanted to portray that through the video. It shows me trying to hold on to what isn’t there anymore and struggling to come to terms with it.” The music video, directed by Kiefer Andrews, shows flashbacks of Daye and the sudden moments she feels her partner slip through her fingertips. It depicts the heart-wrenching ups and downs of a relationship and coping with the different stages of the breakup. The video perfectly captures the realistic roller coaster of emotions Daye experienced and is relatable for anyone going through a similar situation. Her listeners can empathize with the nuanced and emotional conflicts of coming to terms with the painful realization of the end of a relationship.

A native of Tampa, Florida, Brooke Daye initially moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career as a songwriter. Within ten months, she signed her first publishing deal, a testament to her lyrical expertise. As a songwriter first and foremost, she hadn’t considered singing her own songs until her vocals were featured on “Same Page” by Vincent and yetep, which has accumulated over 7.4 million Spotify streams. Daye is heavily inspired by other female singer-songwriters such as Demi Lovato, Hayley Williams, Avril Lavigne, and Julia Michaels to create a nostalgic yet modern pop sound that is uniquely her own. Brooke Daye’s debut as a performer has been highly-received alongside her impressive and masterly songwriting talents. Each of Daye’s songs has gained hundreds of thousands of streams and placements in many playlists both domestic and internationally, including Spotify’s coveted New Music Friday in several countries.

Brooke Daye’s heartfelt and vulnerable music video for “Everything And Nothing” combines her authentic lyricism alongside intense and melancholic imagery to express a relatable journey of heartbreak. Her debut EP, THE NARCISSIST, is available to stream or download on digital music platforms worldwide. Watch “EVERYTHING AND NOTHING” on YouTube and keep up with Brooke Daye’s journey by following her on Instagram @BrookeDaye.