Brooke and Jeffrey Launch ”Merch For A Cause”

Premiere Networks-syndicated Brooke & Jeffrey have announced a new Merch for a Cause fundraiser benefitting Action Against Hunger, a global movement to end hunger. Kicking off the holiday season of giving, listeners and fans can now purchase special edition Brooke & Jeffrey sweatshirts and t-shirts with 100% of the proceeds going toward the non-profit organization, which supports 28 million people every year with their hunger programs.

This is Brooke & Jeffrey’s second Merch for a Cause promotion, which kicked off last year with a fundraiser benefitting Heart to Heart International’s humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. More than a thousand t-shirts and sweatshirts were sold via The Shop Forward during the month-long effort, which raised more than $18,000 for the non-profit organization.

Visit www.actionagainsthunger.org for more information about the organization and go to TheShopForward.com to get your Brooke & Jeffrey Merch for a Cause.