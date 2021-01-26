Broken By J.B.T.K

Coming back strong artist J.B.T.K also know as Jay Bizzle The King is starting the 2021 year off with his heart felt single “Broken”. In this single J.B.T.K tell his story about being heartbroken after being in love. You can feel the pain in his lyrics about the situation that happened. J.B.T.K also lets the audience know that even though he was heartbroken that he will be okay.