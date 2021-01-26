Broken By J.B.T.K
Coming back strong artist J.B.T.K also know as Jay Bizzle The King is starting the 2021 year off with his heart felt single “Broken”. In this single J.B.T.K tell his story about being heartbroken after being in love. You can feel the pain in his lyrics about the situation that happened. J.B.T.K also lets the audience know that even though he was heartbroken that he will be okay.
This song will hit home to anyone who have been through a break up in a relationship and give them courage to keep going.
The single “Broken” will be on all platforms January 25 2021.This is a must playlisted song and I feel will be add to many playlist through out all platforms.