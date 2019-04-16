Brodie Stewart Premieres “Born American” Music Video Featuring Colt Ford on Heartland’s Country Music Today

San Francisco-based southern rocker Brodie Stewart is thrilled to reveal that his new music video for “Born American” – featuring Colt Ford – made its world premiere on Heartland’s Country Music Today on Saturday, April 13 at 6:05 pm ET/PT, with re-airings on Sunday, April 14 at 12:05 am ET/PT, and Monday, April 15 at 2:05 pm ET/PT.

Additionally, Country Rebel will premiere the “Born American” video online on Tuesday, April 16 at 1:30pm ET / 10:30 am PT. To tune-in and watch, please visit: countryrebel.com/videos

“Anytime I get the chance to work with a friend, and stand up and say thank you to the men and women that lay it on the line for all of our freedom, I’m the first in line. I don’t care what side of the fence you are on politically. We owe the men and women who provide our freedom a debt that can never be repaid.” – Colt Ford

“I’ve thought this song has been good for a while now, but always thought there would be an opportunity to make it great. Brodie and Colt combined to make a feel good anthem about America and Americans.” – Nate Deaton, KRTY

Shot on the flight deck of the USS Midway Museum and at the Flying Leatherneck Aviation Museum in San Diego, “Born American” is a patriotic, yet countryfied rock n’ roll salute to all those in our military who have served. It features both active and retired U.S. military personnel prominently throughout the video.

“The moment we finished this song we knew we had something special,” Stewart acknowledged. “It was our opportunity to give back to those who deserve it the most. Having Colt Ford on the track was icing on the cake! This video is dedicated to our true heroes, the U.S. Military, both active and veterans! Thank you for your service! Amen!”

On his debut album “Born American”, Brodie teamed up with guitarist/ producer/ songwriter Adam Shoenfeld (Jason Aldean, Tim Mcgraw, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban) to co-produce and play on the album along with several top players, including working with one great engineer Aaron Chmielewski in Nashville.

In addition to gearing up promotion for the new album, The Brodie Stewart Band’s high octane show has been touring the west coast opening up for top recording artists such as Lynyrd Skynyrd, Lady Antebellum, Darius Rucker, Brett Eldredge, Cole Swindell, Dustin Lynch, Frankie Ballard, Parmalee, Jon Pardi, Big & Rich, Josh Turner, Craig Campbell, Kacey Musgraves, Lee Brice, Thompson Square, Easton Corbin, Joe Nichols, Hank Williams Jr. and many more.

When asked about his current album Brodie states, “I’ve found my place in Country Music where my heart has always been. The great lyrics, honesty, passion and one kick *** party is what it’s all about!”

Brodie Stewart On Tour:

APR 26 – The Wrangler Bar / Elk Grove, Calif.

APR 27 – Private Event / San Jose, Calif.

MAY 04 – Valencia Club / Penryn, Calif.

MAY 16 – Moonshine Beach / San Diego, Calif.

MAY 17 – Bob Hope Theater / Stockton, Calif.

MAY 18 – Moonshine Flats / San Diego, Calif.

MAY 24 – Nino’s / Modesto, Calif.

MAY 26 – Windmill Cove Bar & Grill / Stockton, Calif.

JUN 01 – Valencia Club / Penryn, Calif.

JUN 07 – Koe’s Bar / Morada, Calif.

JUN 08 – Private Event / Stockton, Calif.

JUN 09 – Private Event / Yuba City, Calif.

JUN 15 – Father’s Day Fest / Delta, Calif.

JUN 15 – Dan’s Bar / Walnut Creek, Calif.

JUN 21 – Stoney’s Rockin’ Country / Las Vegas, Nev.

JUN 29 – Boots & Brews Festival / Morgan Hill, Calif.

For a complete tour schedule, please click here.

About Brodie Stewart:

Brodie Stewart grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento and spent his summers in Red Bluff, California. At a young age his favorite things to do were going to the Rodeo, listening to country music, singing and playing guitar. Soon enough, Brodie formed and fronted a southern rock band and had the good fortune of touring the country opening up for big artists in front of sold out arenas. His band even charted on Billboard. With his southern rock roots, Brodie returned to what he loved the most, country music.

# # #

Suggested Tweet:

.@Brodiecountry video for #BornAmerican featuring @ColtFord world premiered on @WatchHeartland #CountryMusicToday on Sat. April 13 at 6:05 pm ET. Watch it now at youtu.be/q1SKXUGUSUU

Brodie Stewart Media Contacts:

Jeremy Westby, jpw@2911.us, 833-537-2911 x800

Jason Ashcraft, jason@2911.us, 833-537-2911 x801

Brodie Stewart Booking Contact:

Robert Hayes, robert@soundmgt.com, 408-871-8829