Broadway Star & Las Vegas Headliner Travis Cloer Announces New Album “Here’s Travis Cloer”

Award-winning Broadway and Las Vegas entertainer Travis Cloer is excited to announce his new album “HERE’S TRAVIS CLOER,” will release on cdbaby, Amazon MP3, Google Play and iTunes November 22. Pre-order available starting November 1.

“I’m so excited about this record,” said Travis Cloer. “It’s a chance to introduce myself as an original artist to my fans and give them a piece of me I haven’t shown them yet. To make it with Frankie and Tony was just icing on the cake”

“HERE’S TRAVIS CLOER” is produced and co-written by Billboard charting and Grammy-nominated artists Frankie and Tony Moreno. The album is full of exciting and electrifying hits that flashback to a sound packed with melody, soul, and range. Cloer zeros in on the “New Retro” sound and shines with this collection of brand new songs mixed with a classic throwback vibe.

The official album hit “Rainmaker” lyric video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iJpylAUA3uw

Cloer’s upcoming live shows are:

November 12 “Here’s Travis Cloer” CD Release/Listening Party, 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at Notoriety at Neonopolis, 450 Fremont Street #370, Las Vegas, NV 89101

November 23 Christmas at My Place, 8:30 p.m., at Casa Blanca Resort & Casino, 950 W Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, NV 89027

December 7 A Classic Holiday with the LV Philharmonic, 2:00 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. at The Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89106

December 12 Christmas at Robin’s Place, 7:00 p.m. at Notoriety at Neonopolis, 450 Fremont Street #370 Las Vegas, NV 89109

About Travis Cloer

Travis Cloer is a prolific Broadway and Vegas entertainer. His accolades include a record-breaking run as the longest-running actor to play the role of Frankie Valli in the Grammy and Tony-winning hit Jersey Boys, with over 2200 performances. As a solo artist, he has released three albums, toured the world, leaving audiences on their feet with his highly energetic and infectious live concerts. He has performed with the symphonies of Salt Lake City, Buffalo, and Las Vegas, as well as with the world-famous Radio City Rockettes. For more information visit traviscloer.com, follow on Instagram @traviscloermusic and like on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/traviscloermusic.

For media information, please contact:

Sabrina Chapman

Perspective Marketing & Communications

sabrina@findingperspectives.com ; 540.514.0638