Broadcasters Foundation Asks for Support on Giving Tuesday

In conjunction with Giving Tuesday, a celebration of giving around the world, the Broadcasters Foundation of America is asking radio professionals to consider a tax-deductible donation that will help their colleagues in need. The Broadcasters Foundation, a 501c3 charity, provides financial assistance to people in radio or television who are in need due to a debilitating disease, accident or disaster. Donations in any amount can be made here.

“Giving Tuesday is a perfect day to think of our colleagues who have fallen on challenging times,” said Broadcasters Foundation President Tim McCarthy. “Every week we receive more requests for aid, and we cannot turn our backs on our hard-working colleagues who life has dealt a difficult hand, leaving them in need of our help.”

“Funds can be depleted quickly when fighting an illness or recovering from an accident,” noted Broadcasters Foundation Chairman Scott Herman. “Natural disasters have become more severe in recent years, and our one-time emergency fund has often helped our colleagues keep a roof over their heads. To continue providing this much-needed assistance, we need everyone in radio and television to come together for our colleagues in need.”

The Broadcasters Foundation has distributed more than $15 million dollars in aid over the past 20 years. This year, the Foundation will award approximately $1.8 million. More information about the Broadcasters Foundation, including how to make a donation or apply for aid, is available at broadcastersfoundation.org.