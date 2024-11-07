British Country-Pop Sensation Twinnie Returns with Bold New Single “Hypothetically”

Get ready to be swept away by the magnetic charm of British country-pop star Twinnie as she drops her bold and flirtatious new single, “Hypothetically.” Known for her captivating, Gypsy-like energy and mesmerizing stage presence, Twinnie is leaving her “sad-girl” era behind with this fresh, playful anthem about boldly taking a leap and spilling your heart to your crush. Co-written by Twinnielee Moore, Reid Sorel, and Grace Gunn, “Hypothetically” is packed with cheeky lyrics and a fearless vibe, offering a fun, flirty glimpse into her highly anticipated sophomore album, “Something We Used To Say,” out November 8, 2024.

Twinnie’s infectious charisma shines through every note, blending her signature country storytelling with irresistible pop beats. “This song is all about stepping out of your comfort zone and taking chances—whether it’s love or life,” Twinnie explains. “It’s flirty, fun, and unapologetically bold. I wanted my fans to see my carefree, daring side!”

To celebrate the album’s release, Twinnie will embark on an intimate UK tour this November, hitting London, Brighton, Manchester, York, and Glasgow. Tickets are flying, with her Manchester show already sold out. “There’s nothing like being on stage,” Twinnie says. “This tour will be all about connecting with my fans on a personal level and showing them my gratitude. It’s going to be magical and full of joy!”

Crazy Ex Tour Dates:

25th Nov : The Grace, London

: The Grace, London 26th Nov : The Hope & Ruin, Brighton

: The Hope & Ruin, Brighton 27th Nov : Gullivers, Manchester

: Gullivers, Manchester 28th Nov : The Crescent, York

: The Crescent, York 29th Nov: Malones, Glasgow

Before the album even drops, Twinnie is set to make history on October 2, 2024, as the first British country artist to perform the American National Anthem at GEODIS Park in Nashville. She’ll also be gracing the stage of the legendary Country Music Hall of Fame on November 2, 2024, giving fans a chance to experience her electrifying live performance ahead of her album release.

Recently, Twinnie performed at AmericanaFest‘s “Stella + Friends: The Power of Women in Music” at City Winery on September 17, showcasing her commitment to supporting women in the music industry.

About Twinnie:

With her free-spirited, Gypsy-like essence, Twinnie is a true musical force. Raised in the Romani Travelling community in England, she began her journey in entertainment at the tender age of four. A triple threat, she’s no stranger to the spotlight, having worked alongside Glenn Close, Christian Slater, and Alan Menken in film and stage. Before rising to country stardom, she performed as a backing singer and dancer for Robin Thickeand Pharrell Williams, and held lead roles in West End shows like Chicago and Rock of Ages.

Since launching her own career in 2020, Twinnie has captivated audiences worldwide with her genre-blending sound, combining country storytelling with pop energy. She’s graced the stage of the Grand Ole Opry, becoming the first British Gypsy to stand in the circle, and has earned critical acclaim from Rolling Stone, BBC Radio, People Magazine, and Billboard. Her EP Welcome to the Club amassed over 24 million streams, and her breakout film of the same name won Best Short Film at the British Film Awards.

Twinnie is also the co-founder of I Know A Woman, an initiative aimed at promoting mental health and well-being in the music industry.