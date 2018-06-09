BRILLIANT NEW CANADIAN ROCK

Coming from pretty much out of nowhere, literally, this Canadian rock trio lays it down solid, and with a finesse you won’t find in many of the rock bands of today. Independent singer-songwriter and current band frontman Matt Leger moved to Ontario, Canada in late 2012 to seek out new beginnings. Searching for years to find the right musicians to fulfill a sound and a vision of the craft just waiting to jump out from his mind, he finally found the pieces he had been missing all along. New to the area, he met up with well known local musicians Syd Donkers and Richard Houlton, who both fell in love instantly with his music. “I was getting tired of playing metal and 90s covers and all that stuff. I wanted a kickass original band and for so long it seemed hopeless. I started working on the album about a year ago in August of 2017 and just kept at it, not losing any momentum just because I didn’t have a band. I told myself I had to keep going, and I refused to let solitude stop my conceptual ideas for this band.” The now emerging trio has upcoming shows starting in the province as early as October 2018 but always a chance things will be sooner. “It’s hard, real damn hard to stay motivated. But you can’t let the outside get you down..you have to believe things will work out.” Matt (guitar/vocals) Syd (drums) and Richard Houlton (bass) swell a sound unlike any other, but with spices akin to Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Sheepdogs, and John Fogerty, they will definitely make a mark in canadian rock music. With two prerelease singles “Sadie” and “She don’t mind” on Spotify ahead of the now available album, they’ve got their boots strapped on for the ride. We know you love the single SADIE, but we’d love you to check out their debut release! In case you wonder what a California Kilowatt is, it means a signal so strong it’s illegal.

https://californiakilowatt.bandcamp.com/