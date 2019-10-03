Brik.Liam Announces New EP What’s the Matter, Brik?, Out October 18th

Today, alongside the release of a new music video for single “Some Other Dude,” Brik.Liam announces What’s the Matter, Brik?, his debut EP for Morton Records out October 18th. Known to his earliest SoundCloud supporters as the boy with the red balloon, Brik.Liam’s sense of place has always been as floating as that cardinal-colored motif. A military child subject to the impermanence of his stepfather’s Army postings, he grew up between Virginia, Texas, Germany, and his mother’s church choir, but has since toured Russia, broken the Top 10 on iTunes’ R&B Charts, and shared stages with Lalah Hathaway. Now, his “colorful bars, overwhelmingly natural flow, and mellifluous versatility” (Saint Heron) find a fresh home in the New Orleans-based, Grammy-winning, independent label of PJ Morton.

Watch the video for What’s the Matter, Brik?’s “Some Other Dude” HERE to discover those signature, “tasty, staggered side vocals swooping around each other in an airborne dance” (Ebony).

And read more at SoulBounce, where Brik discusses his and director J. Taylor’s display of young Black love: LINK

As a singer, songwriter, performer, and professional graphic designer, PJ Morton calls Brik.Liam “the true definition of an artist. He’s able to communicate and express himself in so many ways, and he doesn’t waste one drop of that ability.”

Brik wrote and recorded What’s the Matter, Brik? as an endless sonic loop: each track mirrors the Earth’s four essential states of matter, each interlude one of the phase transformations that come in between. He explains, “The physical qualities of the elements and the transitions between them reflect the emotional nature of the songs, which on some fundamental level are all trying to answer that question: ‘What’s the matter?’ It was a question I avoided asking myself for awhile, but I finally decided it was time to address it head on, and that’s when I started going to therapy and really digging in deep with my songwriting.”

After his last support tour led to his current record deal, Brik.Liam will once again join PJ Morton on the road this fall, opening shows at New York City’s Webster Hall, Philadelphia’s TLA, stops in Chicago, Detroit, Boston, and more listed below.

What’s the Matter, Brik? Tracklist

Solid (Go’n)

Sublimation

Gas (Thinking About You)

Condensation

Liquid (Some Other Dude)

Ionization

Plasma (Down)

Insoluble

Brik.Liam Tour Dates

10/22 – New York, NY – Drom

11/13 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue*

11/15 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater*

11/16 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall*

11/17 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall*

12/19 – New York, NY – Webster Hall*

12/20 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore*

12/21 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall*

12/22 – Philadelphia, PA – The TLA*

*PJ Morton’s PAUL Tour

